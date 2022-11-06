1951

Death of an Angel

    The angel of the title is Jane Baxter, the wife of country physician Patrick Barr. Everybody in the small British village where she lives thinks the world of Baxter; thus, when she is murdered, the authorities are out for blood. Dr. Barr seems above suspicion, at least until he begins behaving eccentrically. As time passes, most everyone learns that Baxter wasn't quite as angelic as she seemed-and that quite a few people might have wanted her dead.

    Cast

    		Jane BaxterMary Welling
    		Julie SomersJudy Welling
    		Raymond YoungChris Boswell
    		Jean LodgeAnn Marlow
    		Patrick BarrRobert Welling

