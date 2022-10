Not Available

David Thunder (Damian Chapa) is a young Native American man whose dreams have been haunted by evil since childhood, and when Julietta Asher (Natasha Blasick) enters his life, it seems as though that evil is about to manifest in the everyday world. Now, David must use the lessons passed down by his grandmother to combat the darkness and save not only his own life, but possibly that of Julietta -- and their unborn child.