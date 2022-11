Not Available

A short film that its creator made after seeing an electricity pylon laying on the ground in a field near Blok 45, a section of the New Belgrade suburb of Belgrade. The strangeness of the sight inspired Toholj to film it, and he intuitively saw the pylon as a giant beast or, as the film’s title suggests, the skeletal remains of an enormous dinosaur, which he captured through a series of rapidly alternating close-ups shot from a variety of angles.