Death of the Sheik

Hollywood, the year is 1926. Rudolph Valentino, the Hollywood silent screen icon and first sex symbol, is at the height of his career, promoting his latest film “Son of The Sheik” inNew York. At the hotel room after the premiere, Valentino, abandoned by his wife and friends, suddenly collapses in a fit of sharp abdominal pain. In a hospital, he undergoes the surgery for ruptured appendix and falls into a state of coma. Wandering in the depths of his subconsciousness, he watches his own life as a film projected on the screen of an empty mysterious movie palace - a magical portal between life and eternity, between reality and illusion.