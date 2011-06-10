Death of the Virgin

2011

In 1432 a stunning apparition of the Virgin Mary appeared in the sleepy town of Caravaggio becoming the inspiration for the gruesome yet extraordinary paintings of the artist, Michelangelo Merisi (better known as Caravaggio). Now, in modern day 2011, three women travel to Caravaggio -- Lisa, an aspiring art student, Claudia, a sexy Italian translator and May, a young woman about to enter the nunnery. Their world turns upside down when the apparition reappears and poor May becomes plagued by premonitions of shocking murders. Who will survive the terror of the supernatural as murders based on the paintings come true and the three women must discover an obscure secret to unlock a shocking destiny...