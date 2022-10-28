Not Available

Death on a Rock

    Death on a Rock follows a young woman coming to terms with a trying event in her life. Lillian’s (Rachael Perrell Fosket) bright outlook—she loves her job in a flower shop and has a sweet budding relationship with her boyfriend (Joe Von Appen)— is rocked by illness. Days spent in long term care at the hospital bring reflection, desperation, and some family tension. This vibrantly shot tale follows Liliian’s year of happiness, pain, and growth, told through flashbacks and drifting between memories and shifting consciousness. Seen through a framework of loss, Death On A Rock is a bittersweet tale balanced between tragedy and levity.

