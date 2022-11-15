Not Available

Death on the Nile

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Studios

Almost everyone on the S.S.Karnak, cruising the Nile, has a reason to want heiress Linnet Ridgeway dead. Her jewels are coveted by elderly Mrs. van Schuyler, her maid is upset because Linnet won't give her a promised dowry, writer Salome Otterbourne is facing a libel suit brought by Linnet, Salome's daughter Rosalie wants to protect her mother, American Andrew Pennington has been embezzling from the Ridgeway family, and former friend Jacqueline de Bellefort is upset that Linnet stole her fiance, Simon, away from her. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot must unravel the mystery when Linnet (and some of the others) turn up dead.

Cast

Kenneth BranaghHercule Poirot
Armie HammerSimon Doyle
Gal GadotLinnet Ridgeway-Doyle
Emma MackeyJacqueline de Bellefort
Rose LeslieLouise
Letitia WrightRosalie Otterbourne

View Full Cast >

Images