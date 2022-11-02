Not Available

Death Shadow

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gosha Productions

Three men sentenced to death are spared and changed into “shadows executioners”, a group of ruthless ninja working for mysterious high ranking officials. During their investigation on some illegal business, one of them, called “Yazuke the Viper”, finds his abandoned daughter, Ocho, who has now become a mistress of Denzo, a smuggler. After Yazuke’s death, Ocho is also recruited as a “shadows executioner”, with the task of completing her father’s mission.

Cast

Mari NatsukiOren
Takuzô KawataniYasuke
Takeo ChiiDenzo
PîtâSentarô
Naoto Takenaka
Eitarô Ozawa

Images