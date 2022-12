Not Available

Brett Anderson, Charles Hazlewood, and Paraorchestra are joined by guest vocalist Nadine Shah in Death Songbook, a one-off special performance of music by icons such as Echo and the Bunnymen, Skeeter Davis, Japan, David Bowie/Jacques Brel, and Suede. An exquisite songbook featuring delicate new versions of songs about death; the death of love and of loss, and transcendence.