Death Stop Holocaust

Two young women, Elizabeth and Taylor, travel to their father's summer home on a remote island for a vacation getaway. As they travel deeper into the island, a nightmare begins to unfold. An unmarked white van will not leave them be, as they begin to sink deeper into terror. It becomes clear to the women they are not welcome as a group of masked killers begin to torment, torture, and hack them to bits. What secrets does this island hold and what lengths will they go to preserve them?