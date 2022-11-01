1934

Death Takes a Holiday

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 29th, 1934

Studio

Paramount

After years of questioning why people fear him, Death (March) takes on human form so he can mingle among the mortals and find an answer. However, events soon spiral out of control as he falls in love with the beautiful young Grazia (Venable), the only woman unafraid of him. As he falls in love with her, her father, Duke Lambert (Standing), sees him for what he is and begs him to return to his duties. Death must decide whether or not to seek his own happiness, or sacrifice it so that Grazia may live.

Cast

Evelyn VenableGrazia
Guy StandingDuke Lambert
Katharine AlexanderAlda
Gail PatrickRhoda
Helen WestleyStephanie
Kathleen HowardPrincess Maria

View Full Cast >

Images