Death to Prom

Two best friends make the best of going to high school by dreaming up fashion magazine photo shoots, and bribing their siblings to model for them. René indulges all his fantasies and loves designing clothes. Frankie lives for her camera and punk rock. They both fall for Sasha, the shy soccer player with a soft spot for poems by Pushkin. When the three of them are caught between competing invitations to prom, their high-fashion drama could destroy their friendships along with the entire prom.