2002

Death to Smoochy

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 2002

Studio

Mad Chance

Tells the story of Rainbow Randolph, the corrupt, costumed star of a popular children's TV show, who is fired over a bribery scandal and replaced by squeaky-clean Smoochy, a puffy fuscia rhinoceros. As Smoochy catapults to fame - scoring hit ratings and the affections of a network executive - Randolph makes the unsuspecting rhino the target of his numerous outrageous attempts to exact revenge and reclaim his status as America's sweetheart.

Cast

Catherine KeenerNora Wells
Edward NortonSheldon Mopes / Smoochy
Danny DeVitoBurke Bennett
Jon StewartMarion Frank Stokes
Pam FerrisTommy Cotter
Danny WoodburnAngelo Pike

