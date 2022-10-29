Death Trip

Not Available

A pair of Chinese lovers, who can't wait to get away from their hectic city life, set off on a road-trip holiday in exotic and enthralling Malaysia. A drive through the lush setting and coastal township whets their appetite for some private time together. They unwittingly pick up a mysterious but gorgeous Korean girl who strangely backpacks alone, hitching rides from village to village. A holiday get-away for the Chinese pair slowly turns to a run for their lives as the lone beautiful hitch-hiker reveals herself to be a psychopath on a twisted vengeance...