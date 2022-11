Not Available

A team of 20 elite Nepali climbers venture into the Death Zone of Mount Everest to restore their sacred mountain and the contaminated water source of 1.3 billion people. They ascend the highest point on the planet to the 150 bodies of deceased climbers and 100,000 pounds of rubbish that remain on the high slopes of Everest. This is the self-documented story of their life-threatening journey.