Deathly Acquisitions

Colossomus is an ambitious man with a simple dream: to build a death ray on the moon to destroy all mankind. He has his plans, he has his team, all he needs is a loan from the bank. Bernie is a young loan broker on the last day of his apprenticeship. He has to seal a deal - preferably one that won't sink the bank into receivership or ruin it's reputation - or he's back working on the tellers - if they'll have him, his boss Greg warns. Bernie and Colossomus eventually come to an agreement, without either compromising their principles, and a reluctant hero emerges.