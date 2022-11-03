Deathnet.Com

Not Available

Policeman Ted Chan, who doesn't have the best record on the force for cracking cases, suffers from flashbacks after witnessing the suicide of pregnant Irene who dramatically leaps from the roof of her apartment after dousing herself in petrol. When there are two similar deaths in their district, Inspector Yip asks Ted to solve the mystery. The connection is that the victims were all avid users of ICQ and frequently visited the same website. Ted and his colleague Gigi discover that the webmaster is called "God of Death" and that through his chatrooms he enourages his community to commit suicide. While Gigi arranges a meeting with the webmaster, also known as Keith, Ted finds that Inspector Yip has encouraged a young officer to shoot himself in the police toilets...