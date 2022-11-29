Not Available

The Lively Farm in Hendersonville, NC, is known to locals as a cursed and dangerous place. Many locals have nicknamed it "The Haunted Farm." While the local authorities have investigated many disappearances, of both locals and tourists alike, there has never been enough physical evidence to warrant any arrests. When two young thrill-seekers set out to do some snooping of their own, they find themselves on the run for their lives. Will they make it out alive? Or will they find themselves the latest victims of The Livelys and their DEATHYARD?