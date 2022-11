Not Available

Nina Hartley returns as ditzy Debbie in this second edition of the fun-filled series. This time out, Nina's got to face down a government agency that's got its sights set on tearing down her house to make room for a new freeway. Meanwhile, she's also busy trying to set up a surprise party for her husband's birthday. Even with all this on her plate, she still finds time for lots of lusty liaisons with the guys and gals around her neighborhood.