2015

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

  • Family
  • Romance

December 12th, 2015

Unity Pictures

Stranded at an airport at Christmastime, Ashley Harrison accepts a ride from Dash Sutherland, who has just rented the last car in town. As the pair heads north, their adventures include car trouble, adopting a puppy and being secretly tailed by federal agents, who believe Ashley is up to no good. With a hint of romance gradually filling the air will these two fall in love or will their journey bring about an unexpected road bump to romance?

Cast

Meghan OryAshley Harrison
Andrew W. WalkerDash
Rukiya BernardAgent Hobbs
Aaron CravenAgent Sam Munroe
Colleen WintonSallie Harrison

