The film, released on DVD in 2014 as part of a boxset also containitng Melancholie der Engel (2009) and Reise nach Agatis (2010), deals with the everyday life of a man, Carsten , who works on the set of the 2004 Ulli Lommel film Zombie Nation. At the same time, he is planning to realize his own film, a task he finds extremely difficult.