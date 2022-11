Not Available

Legendary yakuza film actor Ando Noboru teams up with renowned director Makino Masahiro for the first time in this yakuza action film. A hobo, played by Ando Noboru, exposes the misdeeds of a new yakuza. Co-starring Nagato Hiroyuki, Hirai Shoichi, and Tsugawa Masahiko, the cast also includes Eiko Ito and Yoko Minamida. The theme song is sung by Ando Noboru himself.