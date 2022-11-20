Debu Debu Kasih

Not Available

Suzana is a 23 year old, music graduate from America. Feeling lonely she followed her friends to Terengganu. Hassan and Mamat like to waste time by playing the guitar and watching people at the Jetty. One day Suzana followed Linda to a picnic at the waterfall. Suzana fell into the water. She was saved by Hassan and Mamat who happened to be there. Feeling obligated, Suzana asked her father to help Hassan and Mamat to cut an album. Suzana was getting very jealous especially when Hassan is always seen to be with Rozie. One day, Suzana confronted Rozie. Rozie introduced herself as a police officer and denied that she is in love with Hassa. Rozie knew that Hassan is facing a problem. Both of them later went to find Hassan. Suzana went to Hassan's house but he was not there. She decided to go to his village. She was puzzled when Hassan's father asked her to see Mamat. She met Mamat infront of a grave and she could not believe that, the grave is Hassan's grave.