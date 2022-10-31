Decadence: Decline of the Western World

Not Available

All civilisations rise and fall. For 300 years, the Judeo-Christian West has been the world's pre-eminent civilisation. So, where is the West on the timeline? Many have theorised about the fall of the western world but now we appear to have the evidence. Negative birth rates, ageing populations, debt-laden economies and immigration - the West consumes without consequence, loves without longevity and lives without meaning. Decadence, a simple powerful essay-style documentary, asks if the West has peaked? And due for a new renaissance or a final dark age