Decalogue I.

“I am the Lord thy God; thou shalt have no other God but me.” Part 1 of Kieslowski’s Decalogue: A university professor teaches his son to use reason to solve problems. A fateful event shows the unpredictability of life.
|Wojciech Klata
|Paweł, syn Krzysztofa
|Maja Komorowska
|Irena, siostra Krzysztofa
|Artur Barciś
|Człowiek siedzący nad lodem
|Maria Gładkowska
|Ania, koleżanka Krzysztofa ucząca Pawła angielskiego
|Ewa Kania
|Ewa Jezierska, matka Marka, kolegi Pawła
|Aleksandra Kisielewska
|matka Jacka
