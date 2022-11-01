Not Available

Decalogue I.

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sender Freies Berlin

“I am the Lord thy God; thou shalt have no other God but me.” Part 1 of Kieslowski’s Decalogue: A university professor teaches his son to use reason to solve problems. A fateful event shows the unpredictability of life.

Cast

Wojciech KlataPaweł, syn Krzysztofa
Maja KomorowskaIrena, siostra Krzysztofa
Artur BarciśCzłowiek siedzący nad lodem
Maria GładkowskaAnia, koleżanka Krzysztofa ucząca Pawła angielskiego
Ewa KaniaEwa Jezierska, matka Marka, kolegi Pawła
Aleksandra Kisielewskamatka Jacka

