Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century collection of novellas known as The Decameron, this innovative film combines short works from seven directors (Bernard Clarens, Jean Herman, Louis Grospierre, Jean Desailllers, François Reichenbach, Miklós Jancsó and Serge Korber) who set out to interpret Boccaccio's masterwork for the modern age. The result is an assortment of titillating tales ranging from the erotic to the tragic.