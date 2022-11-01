Not Available

This is the theatrical show of the TV show Decameron aired on LA7. The program, subtitled "politics, sex, religion and death," is a flurry of short sketches, which alternated young theater actors and individual beats of Luttazzi . Some of the texts were drawn from his repertoire theater developed during the period of removal from television. The title was intended to draw a parallel with the same name by Giovanni Boccaccio in the fiction of the book if the stories are born from the imagination of a group of young people who stay for ten days out of the city hit by the plague, the program criticized "the plague that infects the West "or" the single thought, war-mongering, reactionary, liberal, trying to rule the world with his anti-social policies, job insecurity and mass financial speculation "