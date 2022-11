Not Available

Deceit (sometimes referred to as The Deceit) is a 1923 American silent black-and-white film. It is a conventional melodrama directed by Oscar Micheaux.[1] Like many of Micheaux's films, Deceit casts clerics in a negative light.[2] Although the film was shot in 1921, it was not released until 1923.[3] It is not known whether the film currently survives,[4] which suggests that it is a lost film. The 1922 film The Hypocrite was shown within Deceit as a film within a film.