Anxious to raise money to save her sick father, Maya a young Mexican woman, goes online in search of a wealthy husband. She quickly finds John and their brief courtship leads to marriage. Things quickly become complicated when Maya learns her husband isn't as wealthy as she thought. Desperation takes over and she secretly becomes a high priced escort in order to pay for her father's care. But something strange happens along the way; she's compromised her values and fallen in love...with her husband.