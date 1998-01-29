1998

Deceiver

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 29th, 1998

Studio

MDP Worldwide

The gruesome death of a prostitute brings suspicion on one of her clients, James Wayland, a brilliant, self-destructive and epileptic heir to a textile fortune. So detectives Braxton and Kennesaw take Wayland in for questioning, thinking they can break the man. But despite his troubles, Wayland is a master of manipulation, and during the interrogation, he begins to turn the tables on the investigators, forcing them to reveal their own sinister sides.

Cast

Tim RothJames Walter Wayland
Michael RookerDetective Edward Kennesaw
Renée ZellwegerElizabeth
Chris PennDetective Phillip Braxton
Rosanna ArquetteMrs. Kennesaw
Ellen BurstynMook

View Full Cast >

Images