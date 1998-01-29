The gruesome death of a prostitute brings suspicion on one of her clients, James Wayland, a brilliant, self-destructive and epileptic heir to a textile fortune. So detectives Braxton and Kennesaw take Wayland in for questioning, thinking they can break the man. But despite his troubles, Wayland is a master of manipulation, and during the interrogation, he begins to turn the tables on the investigators, forcing them to reveal their own sinister sides.
|Tim Roth
|James Walter Wayland
|Michael Rooker
|Detective Edward Kennesaw
|Renée Zellweger
|Elizabeth
|Chris Penn
|Detective Phillip Braxton
|Rosanna Arquette
|Mrs. Kennesaw
|Ellen Burstyn
|Mook
