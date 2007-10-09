2007

December Boys

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2007

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

For many years, four teenage orphans at an Australian outback convent have watched their younger comrades find new parents, and realize that they may never be adopted. The Reverend Mother sends the four boys away on a seaside vacation, where they meet Teresa and Fearless, a couple who would make perfect parents. The youths compete with one another to be the one Teresa and Fearless decide to adopt.

Cast

Daniel RadcliffeMaps
James FraserSpit
Christian ByersSparks
Lee CormieMisty
Jack ThompsonBandy
Teresa PalmerLucy

View Full Cast >

Images