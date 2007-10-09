December Boys

For many years, four teenage orphans at an Australian outback convent have watched their younger comrades find new parents, and realize that they may never be adopted. The Reverend Mother sends the four boys away on a seaside vacation, where they meet Teresa and Fearless, a couple who would make perfect parents. The youths compete with one another to be the one Teresa and Fearless decide to adopt.
|Daniel Radcliffe
|Maps
|James Fraser
|Spit
|Christian Byers
|Sparks
|Lee Cormie
|Misty
|Jack Thompson
|Bandy
|Teresa Palmer
|Lucy
