December Rain

In the revolutionary year of 1968, Stane is an active rebel student. Mojca is a freshman, has a boyfriend named Vid, whom she met at the carnival party. There she also met her later husband Stane. Vid leaves for military service, while Stane successfully avoids it. During the glorification of this event, Mojca and Stane come together intimately. Upon his return from the army, Vid discovers this love triangle. Stane and Mojca get married. The death of the child and the awareness that Stane is cheating on her, leads Mojca to divorce.