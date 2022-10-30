Not Available

Decent Parties movie is all about Sudheendran (Jagadish) who is a photographer by profession and who runs a photo-studio named Padma Studio, named after his mother. In the meantime Sudheendran gets a chance in films as an assistant cameraman, with help from his friend Rafeeque (Salim Kumar ) who is a production executive in films.In the meantime it's learnt that Sudheendran has a talent in script-writing. However, Sudheendran somehow gets into trouble, and with that things take a new turn. It's the dreams of this photographer-turned-assistant cameraman that forms the plot of Decent Parties.