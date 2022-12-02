Decentralised Deception

Not Available

Decentralized Deception explains in detail how the 2017 rise in cryptocurrency prices was caused entirely by the dangerous and destructive actions of what Gerard dubs the "central bank of cryptocurrencies" as well as a boom in "decentralized ponzi schemes." It proves that similar factors fueled Bitcoin's initial massive price increase in late 2013 -- gaining 789 percent in two months -- which was followed by Bitcoin declining 87 percent over the next 12 months. Directed by Jeff Castillo, Decentralized Deception explores high-yield investment programs like Bitconnect, Bitpetite and Bitlake; cryptocurrency exchanges like Bitfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex and Mt Gox; and crypto entrepreneurs like John McAfee, Roger Ver, Mark Karpeles, Philip Potter, Giancarlo Devasini, Justin Sun, CryptoNick and Carlos Matos.