Cherry Torn and Veruca James take to the deep woods for some rest and relaxation. They take an extended trip to go hiking and get their minds off of the real world. The forest is a very calming place and the girls can't wait to take all of it in. Once in the woods the girls find that they are not alone. There is an evil dark presence getting closer and waiting for the perfect moment to expose itself. Once exposed there is no putting this evil back to rest.