Drama - In this Fatal Attraction-esque drama, newlyweds Morris and Venice start out with the best intentions of a marriage made in heaven. But the trials of matrimony can lead anyone astray . Shanna, Morris' ex, returns with a vowed vengeance to get her man. She has taken residence; body and spirit, and it proves to be too much for the happy couple. - Frederick Alexander, Angela Blair, Gin Blanton