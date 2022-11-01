1957

Decision at Sundown

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1957

Studio

Producers-Actors Corporation

Bart Allison arrives in Sundown after a three year search for Tate Kimbrough. Although it is Kimbrough's wedding day, Allison makes it clear he blames him for the death of his wife and is out to kill him. A shoot-out in the church puts the wedding on hold and Allison and his trail-buddy hole up in the livery stable. But the reasons for his actions become increasingly unclear, while the town starts to wonder about the grip Kimbrough has over them.

Cast

John CarrollTate Kimbrough
Karen SteeleLucy Summerton
Valerie FrenchRuby James
Noah Beery, Jr.Sam
John ArcherDr. John Storrow
Andrew DugganSheriff Swede Hansen

