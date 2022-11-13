Not Available

Greed. Freaks. The Magnificent Ambersons. Cinema history is full of visonary films that were manhandled by cowardly producers who didn't understand genius when they saw it. Chief among these "what if's" is Gregg Turkington's unfinished masterpiece "Decker vs. Dracula". While this innovative film (initially comprised of 20 episodes and a two hour finale) was ended far before it's time, even in an unfinished form the work of a true movie buff shines clear as day. Witness the adventures of Special Agent Decker and Master Code Breaker Kington as they take on their greatest foe yet: Dracula, ruler of the undead.