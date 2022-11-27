Dečko Kome Se žurilo

Not Available

An intimate story about the author's search for her brother who went missing in action during war in Croatia in 1991. In a way, the film is a follow-up of the author's grandmother whose husband was killed in World War II. For the rest of her life the grandmother was awaiting his return. The Boy Who Rushed won numerous national and international awards, including the annual Vladimir Nazor Award for Film. It was shown at more than twenty international festivals. In 2001, it was Croatian candidate for Oscar for Best Documentary Film. The Boy Who Rushed is one of the best and most awarded Croatian documentaries in the past two decades.