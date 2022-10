Not Available

Marcin Koszałka returns in this film to a forgotten genre, namely a mountain film. The protagonist of his story is Piotr ‘Mad' Korczak, while somewhere in the background there is his rival Andrzej Marcisz. The director focuses on the career decline of a great master, provoking his reflection on his future life, when he will no longer be able to climb mountains. A moving story about inability to come to terms with old age and the desire of immortality.