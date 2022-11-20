Deco Truck Gal Nami 2: Bakuso! Yoroshiku Hen

Not Available

Nami's still the hottest trucker in Japan, but now there's a new contender for the title of Queen of the Road! Meet Ayano, the toughest highway patrol officer to ever fill out a bulletproof brassiere and Nami's former high school gang rival! However, a certain truck driving mama isn't the only target this smoking-hot smokey has in her sights. There's a deadly drug hitting the market and someone's transporting it across Japan via unwitting truckers. Does that sound like a good enough reason for two ex-delinquents to set aside their mutual differences and put a little pedal and metal up some gangster butt? Maybe, but not all road trips have happy endings, and the payoff at the end of this run could prove lethal. Expect some heavy girl-on-girl friction ahead as the brakes give out, the undercover action heats up, and a crazy string of tips, gas, and drugs paves the way for Nami's wildest ride yet!