Decolonising the Academy: Trans-Indigenous Possibilities

This short documentary brings together Indigenous scholars, artists and activists from across Australia, the Pacific and Asia on Ngunnawal and Ngambri land at the Australian National University (ANU). What does it mean to be indigenous in the academy? How do we decolonise research and teaching? How do we build solidarity with each other across our differences? Here, the collaborators discuss important perspectives on the ways in which decolonial work can be undertaken at universities and beyond.