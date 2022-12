Not Available

Vicente lives and breathes in the silent violence of his loneliness and daily acts. Using the magnifying glass of a scrutiny almost metaphysical, the camera reveals the parts of a man: what he is and what he is not. It is a matter of seeing from far away, what can not be seen up close, on this independent, no budget film, where documentary, fiction and experimental cinema are played at the service of absurdity and melancholy.