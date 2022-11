Not Available

The short film is like a journal page of film making. On making a film (in 1966) in Barcelona. On assembling together surviving fragments of the film, but not as a vestige of something for ever lost, but rather an occasion for making a new film of all sorts of fragments: images in Barcelona (in 2008/9) that echo images of the older film; images of making films (Hanoun's own, Boris Lehman's; other friends'); images of a storm in Biarritz; fragments of conversations...