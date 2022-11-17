Not Available

The main character of this film is the villa. I was struck by its grandeur. I wanted to let it speak and make it sound. I did not want the characters in the film to overshadow the presence of the architecture and the art pieces. Those who owned the villa donated it to the State once. At the heart of its history is the donation that the State has had difficulty in receiving. It is one thing that those who do not know it ignore: wealth is a form of exile, far from others, far from common fate. It may even resemble a gilded prison, creating a form of extreme solitude, unless it is shared and becomes public. With what it has become today, this place fulfils its destiny, which was perhaps inscribed at its creation in the form of its architecture, too pure and too monumental to make it a private place. The three characters in the film discover this place, its magic and its meaning, and weave together an allegory on this subject.