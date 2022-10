Not Available

Sena has had a care-free deco-truck business, but one day, she receives a strange request by a cheap hoodlum, Takizawa, to carry a blind stripper, Azumi, to a certain location. She reluctantly accepts it, but yakuza members begin a persistent search for Takizawa, who turns out to have stolen their company’s money. Here comes the long-awaited new deco-truck series featuring the idol, Saori Hara, rolling down the highway on a ton of love, action, and steam!