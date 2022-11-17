Decrescente

Not Available

We're at war. Every day, bombs explode. Everywhere. The terrorist attack is unstoppable. The enemy is invisible. And yet as weapons they are alike. There are common interests. And the common denominator is financial. The alliance game is constantly traded and modified on the world chessboard. The shares do not follow the course of the shares on the Stock Exchange. There are victims but the damages are all collateral. It is necessary to reconstruct a geography as a History is rewritten. And I think every window is a mirror, every image a reflection. Eight symbolic characters that represent metaphorically some of the forces that dominate the contemporary world: USA, Russia, Europe, Third World; Major sectors: Armament, Energy Resources, Finance, Bureaucracy; Ideological Oppositions: Traditionalist Past, Youth Revolted, Cynical Opportunism, Conformist Disenchantment - playing a game of verbal chess for a moment may decide the near future.