Dedemit Gunung Kidul

Rodney, a businessman, has two daughters, Vicky and Jane. So when Rodney owes money to Mafia boss, Mark, he is asked to give his daughter as settlement. Vicky doesn’t mind, as she likes Mark. Before their wedding, Mark takes Vicky to Gunung Kidul. An accident occurs and Vicky is found dead at the mountain. In turn, Rodney gives Jane to Mark as Vicky's replacement so that their business relationship runs smoothly. Then Jane begins to see strange events and has nightmares. So when Jane moves to Mark’s luxurious house, she sees some things that were in her dreams, a crystal lamp, a bronze bell in front of the door to the pool, and the swinging chair. Time passes by and the mystery begins to unravel.