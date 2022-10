Not Available

Khalujaan (Naseeruddin Shah)and Babban (Arshad Warsi), the two romantic thieves are back in Dedh Ishqiya, sequel to the acclaimed and successful Ishqiya with their romantic adventures. And this time love will take them through the SEVEN STAGES OF LOVE... with the beautiful and dangerous Madhuri Dixit as Begum Para and Huma Qureshi as Munniya.