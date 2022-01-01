Not Available

Dedunu Akase is a 2017 Sri Lankan Sinhala romantic film directed by Priyantha Colombage and produced by EAP Network Swarnavahini Production. It stars Hemal Ranasinghe in the lead role, along with newcomers Chulakshi Ranatunga and Shanel Fernando, both professional models. The music was composed by Chitral Somapala. It is the 1288th Sri Lankan film in the Sinhala cinema. Supporting actor Dasun Nishan committed suicide on 27 September 2017, prior to the screening of the film.[8][9] The muhurath ceremony was held at Galadari Hotel, Colombo.[10] The film has received both positive and negative reviews from critics.[11]